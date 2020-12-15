North Augusta officers investigate death
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta officers are on the scene of a confirmed death investigation this morning.
The incident is at East Buena Vista Avenue and Atomic Road, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Authorities at the scene said a motorist reported seeing a person in a yard around 7:30 a.m.
The female was unresponsive and proved to be dead due to an unknown cause, officers said.
She wasn’t a resident of the home where she was found, but the homeowners were notified, as was the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, according to authorities.
