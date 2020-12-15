Advertisement

North Augusta officers investigate death

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta officers are on the scene of a confirmed death investigation this morning.

The incident is at East Buena Vista Avenue and Atomic Road, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Authorities at the scene said a motorist reported seeing a person in a yard around 7:30 a.m.

The female was unresponsive and proved to be dead due to an unknown cause, officers said.

She wasn’t a resident of the home where she was found, but the homeowners were notified, as was the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, according to authorities.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Biden and Trump
Here are the details on Georgia, S.C. electoral votes
John Ransom Terzia
Surveillance footage helps identify suspect in storage facility fire

Latest News

Columbus ranks sixth out of the top 50 metropolitan cities for reports of identity theft,...
Georgia ranks No. 1 in the nation for identity thefts
Christmas present
Can coronavirus linger on surfaces of Christmas gifts?
Westobou
Westo-Boutique art fair offers unique gifts
Election updates: Early voting, Electoral College and Biden speech
Election updates: Early voting, Electoral College and Biden speech