North Augusta mayor opts not seek re-election
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Bob Pettit says he is not running for re-election.
The mayor sent a statement saying he is grateful for the support of the people of North Augusta for the past three and a half years.
He says it’s been an honor and he’s thankful for the opportunity.
Two candidates have announced they are running for the job: Stetson Corbett and Briton Williams.
The primary is in February.
