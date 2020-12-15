Advertisement

North Augusta mayor opts not seek re-election

Bob Pettit
Bob Pettit(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Bob Pettit says he is not running for re-election.

The mayor sent a statement saying he is grateful for the support of the people of North Augusta for the past three and a half years.

He says it’s been an honor and he’s thankful for the opportunity.

Two candidates have announced they are running for the job: Stetson Corbett and Briton Williams.

The primary is in February.

