Men’s Basketball Contest Versus Clemson Postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to the positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men’s basketball program, this Saturday’s (Dec. 19) scheduled contest versus Clemson is being postponed with the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined.

Further updates will be announced when available.

South Carolina’s next scheduled contest is a home matchup versus South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

