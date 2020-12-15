Advertisement

Florida’s Johnson ‘following simple commands’ after collapse

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla.(AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida says forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville.

The school added Monday that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court at Florida State.

USA Today quoted Johnson’s grandfather as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor and received emergency medical attention Saturday.

He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as everyone watched in disbelief.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Drekwon Davenport
Suspect accused of murder in Wagener shooting death
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old pedestrian killed on Deans Bridge Road
Online learning
Merriwether Elementary in Edgefield County moves to remote learning

Latest News

Georgia running back James Cook heads for the end zone after catching a 37-yard pass for a...
Vanderbilt at Georgia canceled
Men’s Basketball Contest Versus Clemson Postponed
South Carolina defensive back Shiloh Sanders and tight end Nick Muse run a route against each...
Deion’s son DB Shilo Sanders to leave South Carolina
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
Women’s NCAA Tournament to played at one site, eyes on Texas