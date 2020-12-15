EXPLAINER: What’s in the COVID-19 vaccine?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As our local hospitals wait for vaccines to come, many people wonder what’s in it, and how does it work?

“If you can eat a hamburger or Chick-fil-A, you can get a vaccine,” Dr. Jose Vazquez, the chief of infectious disease at AU Health, said. “That’s basically all it is.”

This vaccine is unique and only has four simple components.

“Number one is the messenger RNA, number two is the lipid that engulfs or surrounds the RNA to protect it, number three is a little bit of sucrose or sugar and some electrolytes, potassium, and sodium,” Vazquez said. “That’s it.”

None of the live virus will go inside you. But that messenger RNA Vazquez mentioned comes from the actual virus. It’s a big component. That RNA is wrapped in a protein to protect it. From there it will go into our cells and re-create a part of the actual virus.

“We have memory cells that will hang around and that’s what we’re looking at with the vaccine,” Vazquez said. “The memory cells will hang around for months just in case we get the COVID virus.”

It will be the first vaccine without the live virus, but becomes part of our immune system to fight it.

“This vaccine is not FDA approved its FDA EUA or emergency use authorization, and we will still have to look at the long-term side effects, but there’s never been any side effects of any RNA vaccine that have been looked at. These vaccines have been looked at for over a decade so we have not seen any side effects from this type of vaccine,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez says the vaccine was finished in early March.

“The studies were being done in phase one and phase two side by side. Then once phase one was finished, then phase two and three were done side by side,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez says that we could see herd immunity by September 2021, which is 70 percent of the population having COVID or the vaccine.

