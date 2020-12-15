Advertisement

Deion’s son DB Shilo Sanders to leave South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Shiloh Sanders and tight end Nick Muse run a route against each...
South Carolina defensive back Shiloh Sanders and tight end Nick Muse run a route against each other during Gamecock practice.(Gamecock Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving South Carolina. Redshirt freshman defensive back Shilo Sanders has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman said Monday.

Sanders played in nine games this season and finished tied for seventh on the Gamecocks with 32 tackles.

The younger Sanders becomes the latest South Carolina defender to leave since coach Will Muschamp was fired last month. The Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer earlier this month to take over for Muschamp.

