Deion’s son DB Shilo Sanders to leave South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving South Carolina. Redshirt freshman defensive back Shilo Sanders has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman said Monday.

Sanders played in nine games this season and finished tied for seventh on the Gamecocks with 32 tackles.

The younger Sanders becomes the latest South Carolina defender to leave since coach Will Muschamp was fired last month. The Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer earlier this month to take over for Muschamp.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.