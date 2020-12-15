Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today looks dry with clouds building during the day. We should be sunny initially, but more cloudy by sunset. Highs will be a little below normal in the mid and low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph

Our next chance for rain is expected tonight and throughout the day on Wednesday. This will be thanks to two different areas of low pressure moving through the region. A coastal low will start to bring showers to the area this evening through tonight. Another area of low pressure and cold front will move through during the day Wednesday. These two systems will bring us high rain chances tonight and Wednesday afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be less than 1″ area wide, so there is not a concern for flooding or severe weather. It will be a cold rain though with lows Wednesday morning in the upper 30s and highs Wednesday afternoon in the mid and upper 40s.

Looking dry Thursday morning with lows down in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday with highs close to normal in the mid and upper 50s.

Staying dry again Friday with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies expected during the day Friday.

Another front could move through this weekend bringing the chance for rain. We are not seeing a strong signal in long term models right now, but it does look possible. Rain chances look highest Sunday rather than Saturday, but even Sunday chances aren’t too impressive. We will continue to keep you updated during the week.

