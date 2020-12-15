Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold and rainy weather expected Wednesday. Dry and seasonal Thursday through Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patches of drizzle will be possible across the CSRA this evening under overcast skies. Rain chances will increase overnight as an area of low pressure strengthens off the SC/GA coast. Scattered showers will be possible after midnight towards daybreak Wednesday. Lows tonight will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

It will be a cold rain Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s.
It will be a cold rain Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s.(WRDW)

Grab the umbrella before you head out Wednesday morning. Another area of low pressure and cold front will move through during the day Wednesday. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.10-0.75″ across the CSRA. We are lacking instability with this frontal passage, so severe weather is not expected. It will be a cold rain with highs Wednesday afternoon only in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph during the day as the two systems move through the region.

Looking dry Thursday morning with lows down in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs close to normal in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry again Friday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies expected during the day Friday.

Another front could move through this weekend bringing the chance for rain. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs near 60. An area of low pressure is expected to across the panhandle of Florida Sunday, which could filter in a few showers for us here in the CSRA. It doesn’t currently look like a washout, but a few showers do look possible. Highs on Sunday should be able to reach the low 60s.

Looking dry and slightly warmer early next week with highs in the mid and low 60s Monday and Tuesday.

