Advertisement

Crews fight fire on storm Branch Road in Beech Island

(KGWN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a home that caught fire early Tuesday in Beech Island.

The residential structure fire was reported at 12:22 a.m. in the 2100 block of Storm Branch Road, according to Aiken County dispatchers.

Crews battled the fire for some time in the rural neighborhood with large wooded lots that include a mixture of home styles from mobile to wood-frame to brick. Crews left the scene around 3 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Information about injuries and the extent of damage was not available early Tuesday.

MORE | Suspect accused of murder in Wagener shooting death

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Biden and Trump
Here are the details on Georgia, S.C. electoral votes
John Ransom Terzia
Surveillance footage helps identify suspect in storage facility fire

Latest News

Monument Health gave out their first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine.
How does the COVID-19 vaccine work?
Hospital staff unpacks first round of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.
Can your boss require you to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
When can we see a vaccine in Augusta?
When can we expect a COVID-19 vaccine in Augusta?
When can we see a vaccine in Augusta?
When can we see a vaccine in Augusta?