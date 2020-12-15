Crews fight fire on storm Branch Road in Beech Island
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a home that caught fire early Tuesday in Beech Island.
The residential structure fire was reported at 12:22 a.m. in the 2100 block of Storm Branch Road, according to Aiken County dispatchers.
Crews battled the fire for some time in the rural neighborhood with large wooded lots that include a mixture of home styles from mobile to wood-frame to brick. Crews left the scene around 3 a.m., according to dispatchers.
Information about injuries and the extent of damage was not available early Tuesday.
