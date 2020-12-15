Advertisement

Georgia absentee ballot signatures to be checked

By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s elections chief plans an absentee ballot signature check in Cobb County and an additional statewide signature match audit.

Secretary of State Brad Reffensperger’s office will partner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the Cobb County audit and with an accredited university for the statewide audit.

He says the decision comes after officials recently received a report that Cobb County may not have properly verified signatures in June.

Raffensperger said the review is about returning confidence to the process.

“I feel we need to take steps to restore confidence in our elections. Starting immediately, we are pulling all of our resources together with GBI to conduct a signature matching audit in Cobb County,” he said. “Vote privacy is top of mind and we’ll never release how someone voted. We are only reviewing the signatures on the envelope.”

The audit of Cobb County’s signature match system is expected to take two weeks. However, it will not change the outcome of the November election.

Raffensperger also announced a planned statewide signature match audit.

His office will partner with an accredited university to conduct a third-party signature-match statewide audit study.

