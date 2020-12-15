Advertisement

Burke County deputies to hand out toys today

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual holiday toy giveaway today.

Families can come take a picture with Santa, and each kid will get one free toy.

It’s all thanks to donations from people across the county.

It will be at the Burke County Office Park, 715 W. Sixth St. in Waynesboro, from 5-7 p.m.

Face coverings are mandatory, and only 50 people will be allowed in the building at a time.

MORE | Grovetown giveaway helps brighten holidays for some

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Biden and Trump
Here are the details on Georgia, S.C. electoral votes
John Ransom Terzia
Surveillance footage helps identify suspect in storage facility fire

Latest News

Westobou
Westo-Boutique art fair offers unique gifts
Election updates: Early voting, Electoral College and Biden speech
Election updates: Early voting, Electoral College and Biden speech
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA
Bob Pettit
North Augusta mayor opts not seek re-election