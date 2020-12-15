Burke County deputies to hand out toys today

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual holiday toy giveaway today.

Families can come take a picture with Santa, and each kid will get one free toy.

It’s all thanks to donations from people across the county.

It will be at the Burke County Office Park, 715 W. Sixth St. in Waynesboro, from 5-7 p.m.

Face coverings are mandatory, and only 50 people will be allowed in the building at a time.

