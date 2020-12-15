Biden visiting Atlanta to campaign for Warnock, Ossoff

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - President-elect Joe Biden will be in Atlanta today to drum up support for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Reports say Biden is set to hold a drive-in rally in one Atlanta-area neighborhood from 2:30-4 p.m.

Later this week, Vice President Mike Pence is set for a return visit to Georgia to hold a rally for Republican Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The rally will be Thursday in Columbus.

Biden’s visit comes a day after the Electoral College voted on Monday, solidifying his victory over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

All 16 of Georgia’s electoral votes went to Biden. The count was led and confirmed by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Trump got all nine electoral votes from South Carolina.

After the Electoral College vote, Biden addressed the nation.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic, or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame,” he said. “And as the people kept it a flame, so, too, did courageous state and local officials and elected workers.”

Biden also laid out his priorities for his first days in office, including distributing COVID-19 vaccines, slowing the spread of coronavirus and rebuilding the economy.

