First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late this morning, a UPS truck delivered the first box of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Augusta area, unloading it at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

Health professionals at the hospital don’t plan to administer any of the vaccine today but will start vaccinating the COVID unit staff Wednesday and then then vaccinate the rest of the health care personnel.

Officials say they are working on setting up a vaccination clinic inside.

There will be test runs of their process throughout today in preparation for Wednesday.

Other hospitals in the region are now awaiting their doses of the vaccine.

When University Hospital gets the vaccine, the COVID unit staff will get the first shots.

At Augusta University Health, health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities will be vaccinated first.

South Carolina received the vaccine Minday and began distributing it that day.

Employees at the Conway Medical Center near Myrtle Beach were some of the first to get doses.

Today, the state expects to administer almost 43,000 more doses.

The first couple of phases will go to essential workers, front-line workers, the elderly and high-risk individuals.

The general public won’t be able to get the vaccine until later.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is headed to Savannah this afternoon, where the first doses in Georgia arrived Monday.

The 6,000 doses will be administered this week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.