Advertisement

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late this morning, a UPS truck delivered the first box of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Augusta area, unloading it at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

Health professionals at the hospital don’t plan to administer any of the vaccine today but will start vaccinating the COVID unit staff Wednesday and then then vaccinate the rest of the health care personnel.

Officials say they are working on setting up a vaccination clinic inside.

MORE | Could COVID-19 be lurking in your Christmas stocking?

There will be test runs of their process throughout today in preparation for Wednesday.

Other hospitals in the region are now awaiting their doses of the vaccine.

When University Hospital gets the vaccine, the COVID unit staff will get the first shots.

At Augusta University Health, health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities will be vaccinated first.

South Carolina received the vaccine Minday and began distributing it that day.

Employees at the Conway Medical Center near Myrtle Beach were some of the first to get doses.

Today, the state expects to administer almost 43,000 more doses.

The first couple of phases will go to essential workers, front-line workers, the elderly and high-risk individuals.

The general public won’t be able to get the vaccine until later.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is headed to Savannah this afternoon, where the first doses in Georgia arrived Monday.

The 6,000 doses will be administered this week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Dead person discovered in North Augusta yard
Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Biden and Trump
Here are the details on Georgia, S.C. electoral votes
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Georgia Cancer Center
Paceline Ride delivers $126 to Georgia Cancer Center
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population