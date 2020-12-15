2,000 cast ballots on first day of Richmond County early voting
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little rain and some lines couldn’t stop CSRA residents from casting their ballots as early voting in the Senate runoff opened in Richmond County.
The county saw a little over 2,000 in early voting at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
The Richmond County Board of Elections said that was a new single-day record for voters for one facility.
Columbia County saw almost 3,000 voters in total Monday at its two early voting locations.
