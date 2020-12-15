2,000 cast ballots on first day of Richmond County early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little rain and some lines couldn’t stop CSRA residents from casting their ballots as early voting in the Senate runoff opened in Richmond County .

The county saw a little over 2,000 in early voting at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.

The Richmond County Board of Elections said that was a new single-day record for voters for one facility.

Columbia County saw almost 3,000 voters in total Monday at its two early voting locations.

