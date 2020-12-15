Advertisement

2,000 cast ballots on first day of Richmond County early voting

Voters wait on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast their early votes at the Bell Auditorium.
Voters wait on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast their early votes at the Bell Auditorium.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little rain and some lines couldn’t stop CSRA residents from casting their ballots as early voting in the Senate runoff opened in Richmond County.

The county saw a little over 2,000 in early voting at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.

The Richmond County Board of Elections said that was a new single-day record for voters for one facility.

Columbia County saw almost 3,000 voters in total Monday at its two early voting locations.

