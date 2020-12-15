12th District Republicans suing Ga. Secretary of State’s office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

According to court filings, a voter and two candidates for Presidential electors have filed the suit against Raffensperger, members of the Georgia State Election Board, members of the Richmond County Board of Elections, and the Democratic Party of Georgia.

The court filings ask for Raffensperger’s office to direct county election officials to verify each absentee ballot signature, allow for monitoring of the process, and to prohibit the use of drop boxes as part of the January runoff.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

Raffensperger’s office has been the target as of late by fellow Georgia Republicans such as Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. David Perdue, and President Donald Trump himself.

All claim through various means that the integrity of the Nov. 3 election was questionable after President-elect Joe Biden won the Peach State by just over 12,000 ballots.

Raffensperger has repeatedly defended his office, pointing out that Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia has not changed despite three counts of the state’s ballots from the election.

