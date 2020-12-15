100 jobs heading to Swainsboro in business expansion

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Swainsboro company is expanding its operations and bringing 100 more jobs to the area, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Tuesday.

Wincore Window Company, a vinyl window and fiberglass entry door group, will expand its existing infrastructure by 100,000 square feet.

The facility first opened in April 2019.

“Based on the success of Wincore’s first plant, a strong relationship with Ken Warnock, CEO of the Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, and the help and guidance given by Elizabeth McLean with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Wincore’s management and ownership are confident that our 100,000 square-foot expansion will have the continued support in Georgia that will allow Wincore to succeed. We look forward to a long, successful partnership,” Wincore president Clark Davis said in a statement.

