US Women’s Open pushed to Monday because of thunderstorms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open champion won’t be decided until Monday.

The final round was stopped just over an hour after play began Sunday because of heavy rain at Champions Golf Club. The course was drenched, and more rain was in the forecast the rest of the afternoon. Hinako Shibuno has a one-shot lead over Amy Olson. They were among 24 players who never even got started. It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women’s Open since 2011.

This already was the latest a U.S. Women’s Open was played. It was postponed six months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

