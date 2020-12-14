Advertisement

Two more Richmond Co. Schools go virtual until January

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned two more schools to learn at home instruction through the new year.

The following schools will transition to the learn at home model effective tomorrow:

  • Performance Learning Center will reopen on January 12, 2021
  • Warren Road Elementary will reopen on January 11, 2021

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to clean and disinfect school facilities and act in the best interest of students, teachers and staff.

