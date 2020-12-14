Advertisement

This local boy’s birthday is all about giving instead of receiving

By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This holiday season, one local boy is reminding us what the spirit of Christmas is all about.

Noah Cato, 12, decided to celebrate his birthday in a unique way — by giving back to others.

On Saturday, he organized a coat drive to get enough jackets to donate several to every school in Aiken County.

“I just wanted to give back,” he said. “I don’t know why. I just felt like I had to give back ‘cause I already had stuff I needed. So I just wanted to give back.”

He says he noticed kids without coats at school and wanted to do his part to make sure his classmates are staying warm.

Noah says that for him, it’s all about doing something kind.

And his mom says she couldn’t be prouder.

“I don’t want to cry, OK, but I’m so proud because I didn’t come to him with this,” said his mom, Keyatta Priester. “He came to me with it.”

Noah’s original goal was to get 200 coats, which is five for each school.

But he exceeded that goal, reaching at least 270 before the event ended.

