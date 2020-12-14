Advertisement

Surveillance footage helps identify suspect in storage facility fire

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old stands charged with arson after a fire at a storage facility in Columbia County.

John Ransom Terzia is also charged with aggravated assault and illegal dumping.

Terzia, according to investigators, quickly became a suspect in the fire at the Belair Frontage Road storage facility on Dec. 10.

Terzia was identified as a suspect after a review of surveillance footage at the scene of the fire at Storage Sense, as well as witness interviews.

Overall, 28 different units received fire, smoke, and water damage. Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office is continuing to investigate alongside Columbia County public safety officials.

John Ransom Terzia
John Ransom Terzia(WRDW)

