Special Santa visit in Augusta draws 89 kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, 89 children got the chance to visit Santa and get some toys in Augusta.

The Augusta Regional Airport has partnered with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office to provide the toys for children of the Augusta Partnership for Children Inc.

At the drive-up event, the kids got a quick one-on-one visit with Santa and received their gifts, courtesy of local businesses and organizations.

Organizers said despite some adjustments and safety precautions, the event went well — and more families than usual participated.

“We did notice the families have increased this year because of COVID, people not being able to work, people not being able to provide like they want to,” said Ramone Lamkin, Richmond County marshal.

He said watching the kids get out of their cars and run up to Santa always proves just how much this opportunity means.

Participating businesses and organizations included Live Oak Behavioral Services, Immaculate Facilities Group, Coleman Sanitation, Infrastructure Systems Management, D’Antignac & Merritt Heating & Air, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, AdMAX Advertising, Faith Baptist Church, Police & Firemen’s Association, Insurance Services of Augusta, Christmas Décor, Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, Kona Ice, Associated Credit Union, Augusta Sports Council, Department of Public Health-East Central Health District 6 and Sizemore Staffing. Individual sponsors included Dan Troutman, Cher Best, James O’Neal, and Bill Beazley, AGS – ARFF Department; and airport employees Gale Terrell, Tim Weegar, Ken Hinkle, Diane Johnston, Greg Larson, Dana Totka, Lauren Smith and several other employees.

