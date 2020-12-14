S.C., Ga. receive first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shipments, state health officials announced today.

Georgia has received 5,850 of the two-shot vaccine on Monday with more expected by the end of the week. South Carolina, meanwhile, is expected to receive nearly 43,000 doses by Wednesday.

Several health care facilities in South Carolina are receiving allocations directly from the federal government and may begin vaccinating their front-line medical workers as soon as today.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Friday.

However, until enough COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone, it’s critical for both states to effectively and equitably distribute the initial limited supply of vaccine, state health officials said on Monday.

South Carolina is expected to receive 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.

“Our top priority is to save lives,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “However, as the vaccine first becomes available, the number of doses will be limited in South Carolina, like in all states. We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

Front-line medical workers and long-term care facility residents and staff in South Carolina are among those prioritized for vaccination during this first stage. The situation is similar in Georgia, DPH officials said.

“The Coastal Health District is fine-tuning the logistics of thawing, preparing and administering the vaccine, and will begin vaccinating front line public health staff this afternoon. A broader vaccination program for high priority individuals in Chatham, Glynn, and surrounding counties will begin tomorrow,” a statement from DPH said.

Other mission-critical workers in this phase include:

First responders who provide emergency medical response.

Medical staff in correctional facilities, dialysis and infusion centers and outpatient settings frequently treating COVID-19 patients.

Home health and hospice workers.

Autopsy staff and coroners.

Other health care professionals at high risk of frequent exposure to COVID-19.

This limited supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be safely and securely distributed to 56 sites throughout the state by the end of the week. Individuals eligible for vaccinations should not contact a hospital or health care provider; instead, they will be contacted or provided additonal information about getting vaccinated.

This Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart.

