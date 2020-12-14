Advertisement

Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking a pair of extra points.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs made both of her kicks for the Commodores in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee. Fuller came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.

She put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates with her family celebrating in the stands. An official gave her the ball.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old woman killed on Deans Bridge Road
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene in reference to a suspicious death...
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Davenport is expected to be charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent...
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to shooting death
Charges possible for Ga. man shown in viral video hitting youth player
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes

Latest News

NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020
Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Bridgewater, Panthers still struggling to win close games
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter...
Deja vu: A Notre Dame-Clemson rematch with title stakes
Danielle King shares the lead after the first round of the LPGA's Marathon Classic presented by...
US Women’s Open pushed to Monday because of thunderstorms