Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Concert fundraiser is tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Salvation Army is doing something special today to make sure it can keep helping families during the holiday season.

It’s called the Red Kettle Concert.

The Salvation Army says it’s an alternative way to donate this year because the organization expects to bring in less money from bell-ringing.

The Red Kettle Concert will feature local artists from all over the river region.

It will kick off at 7 p.m. on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

You can get more information and donate at redkettleconcert.org.

