Runoff brings candidates to Augusta: Who’s been here and who’s coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As in-person voting starts across Georgia , political campaigns are heating up.

On Sunday, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff held a rally in Augusta.

Ossoff’s drive-in event was at the James Brown Arena, with most people watching from their cars and tuning in from their radios.

Among his key topics were health care, COVID-19 relief and social justice.

He also called on Georgians to continue the progress he says they’ve made.

“Think about how far the South has come,” he said. “Think about how far Georgia has come. Think about this moment in history — Georgia now a competitive battleground state. The whole country is watching us Georgia to see if we vote.”

Meanwhile, Ossoff’s opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, is set to make his own appearance in the Garden City later today.

Perdue is holding an early vote kickoff rally at the Augusta Regional Airport.

It’s part of his fly-around tour.

The rally will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in our area this weekend for an event in Evans. We’re still trying to confirm details about an exact time and place.

She was in Savannah on Sunday.

“I’m fighting for the American dream, to help our economy get reopened, to help us get past this pandemic, to deliver relief and get out economy reopened, our schools, our churches, to get back to work and have the jobs that we need, to get all Americans out,” she said.

Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock, who was just in Augusta last week and was also in Savannah on Sunday.

“The fact that I’m running for the US senate is an indication that the American dream is very much alive; it’s just slipping away from too many people,” Warnock said.

Vice President Mike Pence was also in Augusta last week campaigning for the Republican candidates, and President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for the Democrats.

The Jan. 5 runoff is the result of none of the candidates receiving a sufficient majority of votes in the Nov. 3 election to claim a seat.

Votercade will be today

Local organizations in Augusta are taking to the streets today for the statewide John Lewis “Good Trouble” march and votercade.

It will start at the Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium parking lot at 11 this morning and will end at the James Brown Arena parking lot.

Then participants will head to the nearby Bell Auditorium to vote.

People are invited to a rally and fish fry afterward. There will be several speakers, including incoming district attorney Jared Williams and state Sen. Harold Jones.

