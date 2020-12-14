McMaster: First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Carolina on Monday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter.

“Our frontline healthcare workers have sacrificed so much for our people this year,” the governor wrote. “Now, we’ve received the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and medical professionals across the state will begin receiving doses soon.”

McMaster called the vaccine shipments “American ingenuity at its finest!”

In South Carolina, the vaccine will be distributed in phases based on medical advice of who needs it first. Those phases are as follows:

Phase 1-A:

Physicians

Physicians assistants

Nurses

Nurses aides

Physical therapists

Respiratory therapists

Speech pathologists

Medical students

Nursing students

Nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff

Home health and Hospice workers

Medical personnel in corrections facilities, jails and detention centers

Medical emergency first responders (EMTs, paramedics, fire and law enforcement personnel)

Phase 1-B:

Workers and individuals who provide services which have a high risk of exposure due to interactions with the public. Examples include: remaining first responders, including fire and law enforcement personnel that don’t have face-to-face contact during emergency situations with the public.

Workers in jobs that provide critical services i.e., utility workers, water, trash, transportation (including bus drivers and Department of Transportation workers), waste removal

Agribusiness and food production workers i.e., those working in processing plants, canning facilities and others involved in food production

Persons who live and work in congregate settings i.e., group homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and detention centers

People who are 75 and older

Persons with two or more of the following health risks/conditions: Cancer not in remission, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, disability, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, obesity, pregnancy and sickle cell disease

Phase 2:

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Grocery store, food service and food delivery workers

Service industry workers

Postal workers

Public transit workers

K-12 teachers and school staff

Childcare workers and staff

School bus drivers

Instructors and staff at higher education institutions

People age 65 and older

Persons with one of the following health risk conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, disability, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, asthma, cerebral vascular disease, cystic fibrosis, hypertension, immunocompromise, liver disease and pulmonary fibrosis

Phase 3:

Vaccine available to the entire population

