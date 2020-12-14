Advertisement

‘I don’t want to die’: Surfer, 20, survives shark attack off Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - A 20-year-old surfer from Oregon spent several days recovering in the hospital after a shark attacked while he was catching waves with his friends.

Surviving was the only thought on 20-year-old Cole Herrington’s mind as he tried to out-paddle a shark Dec. 6 near Seaside, Oregon. The surfer and friends had been catching waves when suddenly, the shark struck from behind.

“I was trying to fight for my life and make sure I got back to the shore,” he said. “I was just kind of looking to the sky and asking God to save my life and saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

The shark latched onto Herrington’s leg, its razor-sharp teeth ripping deep through the booties he’d purchased earlier that day and striking his shin. He managed to make his way back to the rocks, where friends and others nearby jumped into action to try and stop the bleeding.

Herrington spent several days in the hospital and had at least two surgeries. He will need physical therapy and will likely be stuck in bed for a while, but the surfer says he’ll be back on a board as soon as possible.

It’s believed the shark that attacked Herrington was a great white.

