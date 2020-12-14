HolidICE opens as Evans on Ice takes a year off due to COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This unassuming room is about to be transformed and filled with people taking part in a classic holiday pass time.

“We’ve been up for a few days just practicing and working out the kinks,” Western Carolina State Fair board member Mike Fanning said. “And overall this is gonna be a good fit for HolidICE.”

There will be new additions like arcade games, but other things are scaling back.

“We’re not doing a lot of prepared foods this year. Just to be more on the safe side this year,” Fanning said.

The people behind HolidICE say this space is twice the size of what they had last year which means there’s hopefully more room to social distance. If you’re uncoordinated on the ice, hopefully you’ll be able to avoid running into people too.

The ice isn’t really ice. It’s synthetic, but Fanning says he thinks people will still be able to have a good time.

“This is a good family atmosphere that I really feel like the family can get out and enjoy it,” Fanning said.

Meanwhile, other skating rinks like Evans on Ice are closed for the season.

“Man we are so disappointed not to be in the middle of our fourth season of Evans on Ice this year,” Evans on Ice founder Chris Boerner said. “Evans on Ice from its start has been about bringing the community together, and coronavirus has just made that so hard this year.”

They say they made the difficult call to cancel with safety in mind.

“We didn’t feel like it was the right thing or responsible thing to do to really emphasize people gathering together in the middle of COVID,” Boerner said.

But they’re happy to say they’re already planning to get people back on the ice under normal circumstances next year.

