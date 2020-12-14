Here’s when and where Georgia, S.C. electors will vote today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s 16 Democratic electors and South Carolina’s nine Republican electors are set to meet today and cast their votes in ceremonies at their respective statehouses.

Today is the day set by law for the Electoral College voting .

In South Carolina

South Carolina’s electors will cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence when they meet at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.

The event is expected to be relatively uncontentious in South Carolina, which Trump won over Democrat Joe Biden by a margin of 55% to 43% of votes cast.

The state is winner-take-all, meaning that Trump secured all nine of the electoral votes with his victory.

The event will be available to the public via a livestream.

In Georgia

Meeting at noon in Atlanta will be Georgia’s slate of electors, casting votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Among the Georgia electors are some big names in the Democratic Party, including Stacey Abrams, as well as elected officials and others.

The electors will cast separate ballots for president and vice president in an event to be streamed online by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Biden is planning to give a speech tonight after the electors vote.

