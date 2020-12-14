Advertisement

Here’s when and where Georgia, S.C. electors will vote today

Biden and Trump
Biden and Trump(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s 16 Democratic electors and South Carolina’s nine Republican electors are set to meet today and cast their votes in ceremonies at their respective statehouses.

Today is the day set by law for the Electoral College voting.

In South Carolina

South Carolina’s electors will cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence when they meet at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.

The event is expected to be relatively uncontentious in South Carolina, which Trump won over Democrat Joe Biden by a margin of 55% to 43% of votes cast.

The state is winner-take-all, meaning that Trump secured all nine of the electoral votes with his victory.

The event will be available to the public via a livestream.

In Georgia

Meeting at noon in Atlanta will be Georgia’s slate of electors, casting votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Among the Georgia electors are some big names in the Democratic Party, including Stacey Abrams, as well as elected officials and others.

The electors will cast separate ballots for president and vice president in an event to be streamed online by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Biden is planning to give a speech tonight after the electors vote.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Drekwon Davenport
Suspect accused of murder in Wagener shooting death
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old pedestrian killed on Deans Bridge Road
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Online learning
Merriwether Elementary in Edgefield County moves to remote learning

Latest News

Grovetown
Teddy bears and food help lift spirits in Grovetown
The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
'Holy' promo video with Justin Bieber and the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir
John Ransom Terzia
Surveillance footage helps identify suspect in storage facility fire