Health experts warn of strain on S.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,924 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths across the state.

It marks a new trend this week of the state nearly or topping 3,000 new cases in a single day.

Health experts, including University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health Chair of Epidemiology and Biostatistics Dr. Anthony Alberg, said they are very concerned by the curve that shows the number of cases almost doubling over the last two weeks.

Alberg said he believes that South Carolina is in the thick of a second wave of coronavirus, and he worries this spike might be a foreshadowing of the strain hospitals are about to experience over the next few weeks.

“This surge is part of that second wave accelerated presumably by the congregate settings during Thanksgiving,” Alberg said.

DHEC officials announced a 21.3% positive rate on Sunday.

“That’s a big concern because that’s an indicator of the level of viral transmission in the community,” Alberg said.

Alberg said the greatest concern with increased disease activity is what it’s going to mean for hospitals over the next few weeks.

“Our capacity as a state to adequately treat those patients is now a great concern,” Alberg said.

Melanie Matney, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the South Carolina Hospital Association, said that as of today 79% of hospital beds are filled across the state with 18 hospitals at over 90% capacity. DHEC reports that Lexington County and Orangeburg county hospitals have over 90% of their beds filled.

“There are going to be more and more people over the next few weeks who need to go into the hospitals,” Matney said. “Not only are hospitals dealing with increased number of COVID-19 cases, but they are also trying to take care of people who are sick from when we had to curtail cases in the spring and the summer.”

Matney said the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel for hospitals, but the greatest challenge for hospitals continues to be staffing.

“There are other people around us and many of them probably work in hospitals, and we need to protect them, so they can be there to save our lives and protect us,” Matney said.

Alberg said his greatest concern looking forward to the next few weeks is the Christmas holidays. He stressed the importance of avoiding congregate settings and continuing to be vigilant over the next few weeks and months about wearing a mask and social distancing.

