Grovetown giveaway helps brighten holidays for some

By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown handed out 500 teddy bears and 1,000 bags of food over the weekend.

Mayor Gary Jones said Saturday was the second time the city had hosted the event, which he helped put on for the first time back in 2016.

Like most holiday traditions right now, this one looked a little different during the pandemic. It was a drive-thru to keep people safe.

MORE | Local boy’s birthday is all about giving instead of receiving

Each child in a vehicle got a teddy bear.

Jones said the giveaway at Liberty Park was just one way the city is going all-out for the holidays this year.

“We’ve certainly decorated the city more this year than ever,” he said. “We have a lot of lights around the city. People are already complimenting us and say how much it’s lifted their spirits, so this is just another thing we can do to add to that.”

At the event, almost all the available teddy bears and food were handed out, and organizers are already planning to do it again next year.

Health Center Credit Union donated the bears and the Steiner Branch Family YMCA donated non-perishable food.

