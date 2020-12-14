Advertisement

Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers outage

Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.
Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.(Source: Google)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage Monday.

Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S. The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector.

The inability to sign in prevented users accessing other platforms through Google, including mobile video games.

The disruption was an early jolt on the East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school Monday. Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs.

The problem appeared to clear up just before 8 a.m.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users,” said Google’s parent company, Alphabet, at 7:52 a.m.. “We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users.”

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, reported the problem affected users across the world, but appeared especially widespread in the northeastern U.S., Britain and other parts of Europe. Japan, Malaysia and India also looked to be more affected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Drekwon Davenport
Suspect accused of murder in Wagener shooting death
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old pedestrian killed on Deans Bridge Road
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Online learning
Merriwether Elementary in Edgefield County moves to remote learning

Latest News

In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Endangered-species decision expected on beloved monarch butterfly
South Carolina hospitals warn of potential strain.
Health experts warn of strain on S.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with...
US Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors
Highway construction cone
Fallen utility line blocks traffic at Shiloh Heights, Mark Anthony roads