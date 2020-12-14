Advertisement

Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla.(AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition at a hospital one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

The team reported no change in Johnson’s condition from Saturday, when he was also critical but stable at Tallahassee Memorial. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.

ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident.

