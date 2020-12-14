Advertisement

Fallen utility line blocks traffic at Shiloh Heights, Mark Anthony roads

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A utility line has fallen into a roadway in Aiken County and traffic is being held up while repairs are made.

An AT&T line dropped into the roadway at Shiloh Heights and Mark Anthony roads, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were repairing it, but some people are not able to get out of a nearby residential area between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. while the work was being done.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Drekwon Davenport
Suspect accused of murder in Wagener shooting death
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old pedestrian killed on Deans Bridge Road
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Online learning
Merriwether Elementary in Edgefield County moves to remote learning

Latest News

South Carolina hospitals warn of potential strain.
Health experts warn of strain on S.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
From left: Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler
Runoff brings candidates to Augusta: Who’s been here and who’s coming
Voting
Election updates: Campaign visits, early voting and more
Noah Cato and his mom, Keyatta Priester.
This local boy’s birthday is all about giving instead of receiving