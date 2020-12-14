Fallen utility line blocks traffic at Shiloh Heights, Mark Anthony roads

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A utility line has fallen into a roadway in Aiken County and traffic is being held up while repairs are made.

An AT&T line dropped into the roadway at Shiloh Heights and Mark Anthony roads, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were repairing it, but some people are not able to get out of a nearby residential area between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. while the work was being done.

