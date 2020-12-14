Early voting starts in Ga. runoffs: What you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In-person early voting begins today in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races, which have national implications.

The outcome will decide which party controls the Senate.

Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face off against Democratic opponents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after none of the candidate got a sufficient majority of votes in the Nov. 3 election to claim a seat.

Election Day is Jan. 5, but early voting starts today after a majority of votes before the Nov. 3 general election were cast in person during early voting. Lines were long then and could be long again today.

The early voting period could be even more important during the runoffs because of the shortened time for voters to request and return ballots by mail.

Key information for voters

If you’re voting by mail, drop boxes are already open in Richmond County at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

For those who are voting in person, Richmond County voters can go to the Bell Auditorium from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Columbia County, voters can go to Building G-3 at the government complex in Evans or the old Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown. Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A few other early voting locations will open in Richmond County in a couple of weeks.

Early voting continues until Jan. 1, which means if you are voting by mail, you still have time to request an absentee ballot.

Tracking your ballot

For those voting by mail, Ballot Trax allows them to check the status of their ballot .

Once you sign up, notifications are sent to your phone every step of the way, from when your application is received to the moment your vote is counted.

Some Georgia voters say they wish this system had been around in the past.

“I would have known immediately when something happened rather than me getting tired of checking it, and then going several days without it,” vote John Moore said.

“It would have helped me. I would have liked that. I could have relaxed and not have to check.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.