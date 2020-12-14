Early voting opens as two Senate seats hang in the balance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first day of early voting in this runoff elections is the books and there were steady lines almost the entire day.

Election officials say they don’t anticipate the turnout to be as big as the general election -- which showed a 65 percent turnout rate -- but still Richmond County leaders tell me they wouldn’t be surprised if we hit somewhere around 50 percent.

A rainy morning didn’t stop voters like Bernice Ladson from hitting the polls early.

“Even though it’s raining, it could be snowing, I would have been out here,” Ladson said.

Richmond County officials let people wait inside while it was raining, but if they were outside, they say the scene would have been similar to what we saw in November.

“It would have been down the street and around the corner, on its way down to the arena,” Richmond County elections director Lynn Bailey said.

It’s a testament to a runoff -- unlike any other -- and why Stephen Newman came out to vote in his very first runoff election.

“This is very important for the Senate seats,” Newman said. “This is for the Senate, so we had to come out here to vote and do what was proper.”

Richmond County election leaders say they’ve mailed out 25,000 absentee ballots so far. But requests are still coming in daily.

“Frankly, we had so many applications that came in last week that we put the signature verification stuff on hold so we could go ahead and turn the ballot applications around and get ballots out,” Bailey said.

Like the general election, the state has allowed local election districts to start processing those mail-in votes two weeks before Election Day.

Richmond County says they’ll start opening envelopes on Dec. 21.

“I think that will be adequate time for us to get our work done,” Bailey said.

They expect to have results late election night -- results of two Senate seats that could change the course of Congress entirely.

The difference about this election from November is that two major holidays fall during early voting -- which means people will have two fewer days to vote early due to Christmas and absentee ballots are due a day earlier due to New Years.

