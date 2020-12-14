Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at roadwork over the next few days that could affect local drivers:

There will be temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift Old Louisville Road, Louisville Road and Owens Road due to paving. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting through Friday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

There will be a temporary lane closure with shift this week on Wrightsboro Road in Columbia County. The temporary lane closure will be between John Deere Parkway and Kingston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Only one lane will be open, and flaggers will control the flow.

Watson Bailey Road will be closed Tuesday in Columbia County for replacement of a stormwater cross drain. The road closure will be about 1,000 feet from County Line Road and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. No through traffic will be allowed. Emergency personnel will be stationed on the east side of the closure to respond to any calls for service.