Advertisement

Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at roadwork over the next few days that could affect local drivers:

  • There will be temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift Old Louisville Road, Louisville Road and Owens Road due to paving. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting through Friday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.
  • There will be a temporary lane closure with shift this week on Wrightsboro Road in Columbia County. The temporary lane closure will be between John Deere Parkway and Kingston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Only one lane will be open, and flaggers will control the flow.
  • Watson Bailey Road will be closed Tuesday in Columbia County for replacement of a stormwater cross drain. The road closure will be about 1,000 feet from County Line Road and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. No through traffic will be allowed. Emergency personnel will be stationed on the east side of the closure to respond to any calls for service.
  • Weather permitting, Georgia DOT contractor Remac Inc. will seal cracks and deteriorated sections of Gordon Highway from Taylor Street to the Savannah River. All work is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the just over half-mile section. Crews should complete a lane a day. The project last into this week.
MORE | Slow down, move over: Crash deaths rise even with fewer cars on roads

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Drekwon Davenport
Suspect accused of murder in Wagener shooting death
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old pedestrian killed on Deans Bridge Road
Online learning
Merriwether Elementary in Edgefield County moves to remote learning

Latest News

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Carolina on Monday afternoon, Gov....
McMaster: First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in SC
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. offers a COVID-19 updates on Nov. 20, 2020.
Augusta mayor to host online COVID-19 vaccine discussion
Santa meets some local kids over the weekend in Augusta.
Special Santa visit in Augusta draws 89 kids
Santa greeted kids at a weekend teddy bear and food giveaway in Grovetown.
Grovetown giveaway helps brighten holidays for some