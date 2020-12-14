Advertisement

Deja vu: A Notre Dame-Clemson rematch with title stakes

Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter...
Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)(Matt Cashore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson may be tired of each other’s company by the time this season is over.

Notre Dame won a double-overtime thriller over Clemson earlier this season. They will meet again in the ACC championship game on Saturday. The Irish are also No. 2 in the playoff rankings and Clemson is third.

It is not entirely out of the question that the two could meet for a third time in the postseason.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old woman killed on Deans Bridge Road
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene in reference to a suspicious death...
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Davenport is expected to be charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent...
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to shooting death
Charges possible for Ga. man shown in viral video hitting youth player
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes

Latest News

NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020
Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Bridgewater, Panthers still struggling to win close games
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Danielle King shares the lead after the first round of the LPGA's Marathon Classic presented by...
US Women’s Open pushed to Monday because of thunderstorms