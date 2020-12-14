Deja vu: A Notre Dame-Clemson rematch with title stakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson may be tired of each other’s company by the time this season is over.

Notre Dame won a double-overtime thriller over Clemson earlier this season. They will meet again in the ACC championship game on Saturday. The Irish are also No. 2 in the playoff rankings and Clemson is third.

It is not entirely out of the question that the two could meet for a third time in the postseason.

