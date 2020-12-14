Advertisement

Daniels, Pickens connect, lead No. 12 Georgia over Missouri

Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson (10) is brought down by Arkansas defender Jordan Silver (48)...
Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson (10) is brought down by Arkansas defender Jordan Silver (48) after a big gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14.

Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score. The Bulldogs improved to 7-2. Missouri managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks. The Tigers are 5-4. The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half.

The pair connected again for another TD on the first drive of the second half.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
70-year-old woman killed on Deans Bridge Road
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene in reference to a suspicious death...
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Davenport is expected to be charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent...
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to shooting death
Charges possible for Ga. man shown in viral video hitting youth player
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes

Latest News

NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020
Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Bridgewater, Panthers still struggling to win close games
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter...
Deja vu: A Notre Dame-Clemson rematch with title stakes
Danielle King shares the lead after the first round of the LPGA's Marathon Classic presented by...
US Women’s Open pushed to Monday because of thunderstorms