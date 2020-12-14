Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure is expected to move just to our north followed by a cold front this morning. The first round of rain will be possible for northern sections of the CSRA around midnight as the area of low pressure grazes the region. The cold front will follow between 8 & 10 AM. Rain totals are expected to be around 0.25″ but some locations could see up to 0.5″.

Rain totals through Monday night. (WRDW)

The front will bring some breezy conditions that will last through the day so any loose Christmas decorations should be tied down or brought indoors. Winds are expected to be sustained out of the southwest between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in some locations. There is a Lake Wind Advisory for some counties from 7AM through 7PM tonight.

Make sure to tie down any loose Christmas decorations or bring them inside. (WRDW)

Most of the showers will clear out before Noon and temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, but the breeze will continue through the evening. Tuesday looks mostly sunny with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain looks possible again by Wednesday AM with another front moving through. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s Tuesday through Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.