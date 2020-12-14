Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started the early morning off with a few light showers and temperatures in low 50s at Bush Field but by the afternoon the sun came out and we reached the low 70s, around 10° above average for mid December.

As we continue through this evening we’ll notice building cloud cover as an area of low pressure is expected to move just to our north followed by a cold front tomorrow morning. The first round of rain will be possible for northern sections of the CSRA around midnight as the area of low pressure grazes the region. The cold front will follow between 8 & 10 AM. Rain totals are expected to be around 0.25″ but some locations could see up to 0.75″.

The front will bring some breezy conditions that will last through the day so any loose Christmas decorations should be tied down or brought indoors. Winds are expected to be sustained out of the southwest between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in some locations. There is a Lake Wind Advisory for some counties from 7AM tomorrow through 7 PM Monday night.

Most of the showers will clear out for the afternoon and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s but the breeze will continue through the evening. Tuesday looks mostly dry next week with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Rain looks possible again by Wednesday of next week with another front moving through. Temperatures do look cooler next week, but not too far from normal. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s Tuesday through Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

