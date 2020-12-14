Bridgewater, Panthers still struggling to win close games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thirteen games into the season and the Carolina Panthers are still trying to figure out how to win close games.

The Panthers botched another great opportunity on Sunday when they couldn’t pick up a first down on their final possession, turning the ball over on downs and losing 32-27 to the Denver Broncos.

It marked the seventh game this season where quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has had the ball in his hands with less than 4 minutes remaining and a chance to help his team tie or take the lead — only to come up short.

