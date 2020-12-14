Advertisement

Bridgewater, Panthers still struggling to win close games

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thirteen games into the season and the Carolina Panthers are still trying to figure out how to win close games.

The Panthers botched another great opportunity on Sunday when they couldn’t pick up a first down on their final possession, turning the ball over on downs and losing 32-27 to the Denver Broncos.

It marked the seventh game this season where quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has had the ball in his hands with less than 4 minutes remaining and a chance to help his team tie or take the lead — only to come up short.

