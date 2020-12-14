Advertisement

Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons

NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020
NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020(Photo credit Michael Nance) (Source: Michael Nance)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan’s pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley’s range.

After Kalen Ballage’s 1-yard run, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.

