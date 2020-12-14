Advertisement

Augusta mayor to host online COVID-19 vaccine discussion

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. offers a COVID-19 updates on Nov. 20, 2020.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. offers a COVID-19 updates on Nov. 20, 2020.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. today will launch a series of virtual conversations about COVID-19, the vaccines and how to get the message out to local communities.

At 6 p.m. today, Davis along with several leading medical professionals will discuss the vaccine trials, community fears, rollout and more.

The conversation is intended to be lively and honest, according to the mayor’s staff.

It can be viewed on Facebook Live.

