Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

(AP) - Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. They are 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, getting blown out by top teams like Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

They were also upset by a struggling South Carolina team.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.