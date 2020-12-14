Advertisement

All Edgefield Co. Schools will learn from home this week

AS COVID-19 cases increase, all Edgefield County schools will learn virtually.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman announced this afternoon that the remaining six Edgefield County Schools will transition to full remote learning for students beginning on Dec. 15, heading into the Winter Break.

The decision to move all eight district schools to full remote learning comes after a significant rise in district staff required to quarantine following close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Notably, school district and health officials have determined that most of the COVID-related cases and quarantine situations are a result of contact from somewhere other than an Edgefield County School facility.

Currently, the district’s plan is for students to be able to return to in-person learning following the Winter Break on January 5.

Dr. O’Gorman stressed that ultimately this decision will depend on a combination of factors to include the status of COVID-19, staffing numbers in quarantine and the guidance the school system from health professionals.

District administrators will revisit COVID-19 conditions after the New Year.

