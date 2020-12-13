Slow down, move over: crash fatalities up despite fewer cars on the road

Burnettown, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical Christmas parade was decorated with atypical colors of neon yellow. It was all for Jason Willis, a local tow truck driver who lost his life while working on the side of the highway.

“We want our tow truck drivers to come home too so our kids don’t have to do their first Christmas alone,” said Willis’s wife, fighting back tears. He was a father to five.

Whoever hit Jason never came forward, and GDOT says they’re seeing alarming trends behind the wheel.

“Our state law enforcement partners noticed about a 10 percent increase in the citations of folks going 24 miles per hour or faster over the speed limit from spring through the summer,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT District Communications Specialist. “We’re thinking that trend is continuing, so people are getting on the roadways and for whatever reason, they’re driving faster than ever.”

He says roadway departure fatalities are up 32 percent from last year, despite there being less traffic due to the pandemic.

GDOT also says they believe 7 out of 10 fatal crashes were preventable. They say a big culprit is the cell phone in your hand.

“You would think fatalities would be way down because there are less people on the road at certain times of the year, but they’re up,” said Collins.

Friends and family have a simple message if you see a car on the side of the road: slow down, move over.

“We want everyone to know that these men and women who go out there and get your kids when their tires are blown, or their cars have broke down-- we want our people to come home too. Not just yours, we want ours to come home,” said Willis.

