Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene in reference to a suspicious death that happened earlier this morning.(AP)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene in reference to a suspicious death that happened earlier this morning.

At 9:52 a.m. ,Richmond County Deputies responded to the area of 2nd Street and Walker Street in reference to a suspicious situation.

Upon their arrival they located a deceased victim who had been shot at least one time.

Members of the R.S.C.O. Criminal Investigative Division as well as our Crime Scene Investigators have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

There is not further information at this time.

