Pregnant mother survives COVID-19, early delivery while in ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother is filled with happiness this holiday season after she was struck with COVID-19 late in her pregnancy, but she and her son both made it through.

Diana Arauza embraces the moments she spends with her 3-month-old baby boy Sergio cozied up in her arms. Holding him is an act of love the mother doesn’t take for granted.

“They were preparing for the worst,” she said.

At 7 months pregnant, Arauza contracted COVID-19, putting her life and that of the unborn Sergio at serious risk. She tried going to the emergency room three times before turning to UC Davis Hospital, where she was immediately rushed into a room and put on oxygen.

After just one day, she was transferred to the intensive care unit, where her health began declining fast.

“I was so afraid that... I didn’t know what to expect,” Arauza said.

Arauza was intubated and connected to a ventilator. Shortly after, her baby’s heart rate dropped, forcing doctors to perform an emergency C-section to save them both. Baby Sergio was born at 33 weeks.

“It’s just sad because I wasn’t able to experience his birth. It was like we were knocking on death’s door or something,” Arauza said.

Sergio was also put on a ventilator for respiratory failure, but he tested negative for COVID-19.

Still fighting for her life in the ICU, Arauza wasn’t able to hold her newborn son for two weeks.

“We didn’t expect it would get that bad, and I met him over Zoom,” she said.

Now healthy and back home after 30 days in the hospital, the mother reflects on life, beyond grateful for the team that saved her and her baby.

“It wasn’t our time to go. We have a purpose to be here still,” Arauza said.

