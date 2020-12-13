Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on Deans Bridge Road

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.(KKTV)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County coroner confirms a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Deans Bridge Road.

It happened around 6:08 p.m. Saturday evening near the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Road, near Captain D’s.

Deputies say a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes of Deans Bridge struck a pedestrian in the roadway. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Check back for updates.

